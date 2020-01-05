5 Things I Learned About Holding A Predominantly White And Cisgender Feminist Space

Alright y’all, lemme cut straight to the point.

If your feminist—or really any justice-oriented—space is predominantly white and cisgender (cis), chances are that it’s got a lot of messy unchecked dynamics at play.

I’ll tell you my story of how I came to realize this seemingly obvious truth and what I’ve learned from it.

My freshman year of college, I founded a feminist organization with two cis women. One of these women was white and American and other who was Brown and Indian. I’m South Asian and trans, but at the time I hung out with mostly white people and identified as cis—or, at least, not trans.

So, needless to say, I was messy myself.

The feminist organization turned into a space where we, the three leaders, would host discussions to delve into what we decided were compelling feminist topics. With all of us having the same majority white and cis friends, our attendance reflected that demographic—and so did the people who applied to be on the club’s board.

I’m a senior now and after having done a lot of self-growth, I’ve understood what troubled me so much about the club as the years went on. Obviously, one reason was that it was majority white and cis and it wasn’t what I needed to come into my own identity.

But another was that I was really confused about why other people of color (POC) and trans people weren’t showing up like I was.

There were several reasons, but another major one was that the club’s demographics revealed themselves in the way we held space. We were ignorant about anti-Black racism and trans-antagonism and ended up doing a lot to make the space sort of silently exclusionary and oppressive.

So let me tell you more of what I learned:

1. No feminist space that is predominantly white and cis is “safe” or “open to everyone.”

I start with this one because it’s actually a really common sentiment held in all types of “white progressive” spaces that there is such thing as a safe or universally accessible space.

Often, the leaders of these spaces (who are generally “white progressives” with a—usually non-Black—person of color here and there) will try to be the most progressive they can be in order to welcome people who don’t share their identities.

The sentiment might come from a place of good intentions, but the mission actually ends up being to make a space where, white and cis people, for example, end up having cultural and social power in that they’re in the majority.

Whether they intend for this or not, and even if there are a few people who don’t share those identities in attendance, a prevailing norm of unquestioned ignorance and specific approaches to politics (like respectability) remains.

This can mean that marginalized people in those spaces can often feel silenced, small, and microaggressed.

One result of this dynamic then is that the space ends up claiming accessibility, but with propout properly factoring mental health accessibility into the equation.

This is especially relevant in the case that this space exists in a majority white and cis setting, like a predominantly white college or university (commonly referred to as a PWI).

2. Feminist spaces that have majority white and cis leadership need to be reflective about how they’re distributing their power and resources.

It’s vital that organizations led by white and cis people redistribute their power and resources.

Now, this isn’t to say that other identities aren’t important, but these two (race and gender) are ones that I choose to focus on in this article because they’re pretty significant to shaping cultural dominance and exclusion in feminist spaces.