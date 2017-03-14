Self-Diagnosing Mental Illness Isn’t Perfect, But Here’s Why It Can Be Necessary

I decided that I needed to start calling it PTSD.

I self-diagnosed. But this doesn’t mean my PTSD is any less real. It definitely doesn’t mean that it’s any less severe.

Many people are, however, skeptical of self-diagnosis – and sometimes, for good reason. In the mental health community, we often talk about the values and downsides of self-diagnosis. It’s a complicated conversation that deserves more attention from the outside than it gets.

Here are two reasons why people are skeptical when it comes to self-diagnosing mental illnesses.

1. Misdiagnoses Are Real

One of the biggest issues with self-diagnosing is that you might misdiagnose yourself.

Yes, professionals also misdiagnose a lot of people – but they’re certainly less likely to make a misdiagnosis.

I recently spoke to someone who strongly suspected they had bipolar disorder, only to find out they had borderline personality disorder (BPD) after a few years of therapy.

Their self-diagnosis was ultimately based on misconceptions about bipolar disorder. They assumed that their sudden, inexplicable shifts in behavior, mood, and personality was because of bipolar, which is often equated with being temperamental, unstable, and inconsistent.

This view of bipolar disorder is reinforced by misrepresentation in the media, as well as the flippant way we use the term as an adjective to describe anything from inconsistent weather to a person who often changes their mind.

In reality, they had mistaken the symptoms of BPD for bipolar disorder.

BPD is characterized by intense and unstable relationships, impulsive and possibly dangerous behaviors, feelings of emptiness, highly changeable moods, and a fear of abandonment – all symptoms that might seem similar to our perceptions of bipolar disorder.

In this case, this can be quite dangerous. The treatment for bipolar disorder is way different to the treatment for borderline personality disorder.

You might also think you have a mental illness when there’s actually a physical cause of your symptoms.

This is explained well in this article:

One of the greatest dangers of self-diagnosis in psychological syndromes is that you may miss a medical disease that masquerades as a psychiatric syndrome. Thus, if you have panic disorder, you may miss the diagnosis of hyperthyroidism or an irregular heartbeat. Even more serious is the fact that some brain tumors may present with changes in personality or psychosis or even depression.

If you assume you have depression and treat it with an over-the-counter preparation, you may completely miss a medical syndrome. Even if you do not want conventional treatment for depression, you may want conventional treatment for a brain tumor.

In this case, it will be futile to try coping methods for panic disorder or depression when you need some kind of physical treatment to help you.

This can be physically dangerous, and it might discourage you from seeking treatment.

2. A Diagnosis Without Support Can Make You Feel Awful

For those of us who tend to obsess over our health and our symptoms, self-diagnosis can be a ticket to panic city.

Especially when you use the internet to diagnose yourself.

This is because there’s a lot of information out there on mental health. This information can be useful, but it can also be really difficult to navigate.

For example, if you have a personality disorder like borderline personality disorder or narcissistic personality disorder, you might realize that these mental illnesses get a lot of hate – even in mental health communities.