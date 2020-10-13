Women as Passive Objects Vs. Independent Leaders

Image via Upsplash

The objectification of women is so deeply rooted in our society that evidence of its existence can be seen throughout history. Ancient headless statues of the female form have spawned such modern imagery as magazine advertisements wherein women’s bodies are likened to inanimate objects such as tables and beer cans.



But the objectification of women goes even further: The romanticized notions of heterosexual partnership and marriage, including the highly problematic soulmate principle, help fuel the notion that a woman alone isn’t enough. Sadly, the traditional work/family narrative that defined society for thousands of years, wherein males are the breadwinner and females tend to domestic duties, persists to this day.



Even women who manage to break free from a controlling, manipulative, or negligent spouse often face an uphill battle. For instance, the bad financial decisions of a former spouse can negatively impact one’s credit long into the future. Among women, financial security has traditionally been linked to marriage, as men are the stereotypical breadwinners.

Across various media channels, the idea of independent, financially secure women is overwhelmingly portrayed as a lofty, unattainable goal. Scores of strong, independent, career-driven women who also happen to be single are ostracized for their lifestyle choice, their very happiness and purpose in life questioned. And social media has only served to make the problem worse. In fact, social media platforms effectively amplify “age-old pressures for teenage girls to conform to certain sexualized narratives,” writes UNICEF.

Fortunately, contemporary society affords women more opportunities than ever before, to forge our own paths without the burden of being someone’s “other half.” It is the stories of resilient, independent women that should saturate modern media channels, rather than those that perpetuate the outdated and dangerous concept of women as objects and property.

Women in Leadership Roles

Make no mistake: Despite the strides made in the 20th century in regards to equal rights for women, the scales remain strongly tipped in favor of men. In the United States, women were still viewed as an extension of their husband well into the 1980s, and to this day do not have equal rights under the law.

Of course, it’s not for a lack of trying. Various individuals and organizations, from the National Organization for Women (NOW) to SisterSong have advocated for reproductive and equal rights over the years.

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first proposed in 1923, shortly after U.S. white women finally earned and could practice the right to vote. Black women, however, were able to exercise their right to vote half a century later, when the Voting Rights Act was passed on August 6, 1965. On the surface, the goal of the ERA seems simple enough — to allow women equal rights under the law. Yet it remains elusive. Congress passed the ERA in 1972, and left its ratification up to individual states. As of 2020, 38 states have ratified the ERA. Holdouts include Utah, Arizona, and Florida, and the ERA has yet to become part of the Constitution.

Since the law is often stacked against us, it’s much more difficult for a woman regardless of race to advance in her career than it is for a man, as well as fighting for equal rights at the national level. Many of the job-related roadblocks that women face can be traced back to society’s expectations of women. According to Maryville University, female business leaders are expected to be both professional and approachable, demanding yet caring. It is a troubling paradox with detrimental effects on society.

Stepping Out of Our Comfort Zones

Whether you’re leading from the boardroom or the homefront, breaking free from society’s expectations can be an uncomfortable endeavor. We’ve seen countless examples of what can happen when women speak out against injustice, and it’s often brutal. When then-16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg made headlines for her environmental efforts in 2019, for instance, she was quickly vilified online.

Although legally a minor, Thunberg was threatened and sexualized via cartoons and messages rife with inappropriate language, just because she was brave enough to speak out against climate change. The same harassment holds true for numerous BIPOC women who are leading efforts to change the world for the better. It’s no wonder women are overwhelmingly comfortable in the shadows.

Yet we must still fight back, and pursue leadership roles in greater numbers. One way that career-driven women can avoid dealing with misogynistic and racist corporate gatekeeping is by starting their own business. Building a female-centric support network is a big part of the process, as there is power in numbers.

The Dangers of Female Objectification

The perception of women as objects is, in many ways, a public health scourge. Viewing another person as an object denies them both their humanity and autonomy. And when that objectification occurs on a societal level? The damage can be wide-reaching and pervasive.

It’s important to note that the objectification of women isn’t the sole realm of men. Women are objectified by both men and women, a troubling fact which indicates the true pervasiveness of the issue.

By taking charge of our careers and the way in which we are viewed by society, we may start to see a global shift in power. But that can’t happen if women remain objects of affection instead of autonomous individuals. Women in leadership positions should consider using their platform to help break down the oppressive walls of the patriarchy and white supremacy, for the betterment of humanity in general.

