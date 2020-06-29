The Unique Impact of Coronavirus on Those With Substance Abuse Disorders

Image via:

Art by K O K E T I T ✨ SHIRA BARZILAY

By Jori Hamilton

Addiction is a rough beast, but it’s even meaner when you’re trying to survive a pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has upended virtually every aspect of our normal daily lives, from the ways we work and learn to how we socialize and connect with those we love. It’s forced us to stop our daily routine dead in its tracks and retreat to the shelter of home. Anyone who knows anything about addiction, however, knows that isolation and loss of routine are a recipe for disaster.

This pandemic has been brutal on us all. Rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidality are surging. The pandemic is especially hard on those in recovery.

COVID-19 attacks the lungs, which could make the virus more of a threat to those who have a history of substance use disorders. For, example, marijuana, crack cocaine, Methamphetamine and opioids cause damage to pulmonary and respiratory systems leaving them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

All of this is overwhelming so we offer the following strategies to help you make it through the pandemic with your health and your sobriety intact.

Flattening the Curve

Recent estimates show that we lost more than 52,000 people to accidental drug overdoses in the US during 2015 alone. Between 1999 and 2017, it is believed that more than 700,000 lives were taken by opioid overdose. Addiction is also a racial justice issue. Of the 2.3 million people in American prisons and jailsーthe majority being BIPOCーmore than 65% meet the criteria for addiction.

Addiction is real and deadly, and now, as we shelter in place, millions of people are left to battle the disease, seemingly alone.

For recovering addicts who are prescribed methadone, suboxone or other treatments to help keep them alive and sober, the pandemic is especially frightening. There are few good options for them. They can either defy the lockdown and risk getting the virus or do without the meds and play Russian roulette with their sobriety.

And let’s not forget the tidal wave of homelessness and housing insecurity that so often accompanies addiction. Many with substance abuse disorders struggle to maintain consistent housing. Cycling from homes and hospitals to treatment programs, and then possibly to the streets isn’t exactly the best way to maintain social distancing. This puts addicts, whether they are in recovery or not, at increased risk of contracting the virus.

That fear is not only legitimate. It is also yet another temptation to use as a way, if only temporarily, to forget.

Reaching Out

Facing life during the pandemic doesn’t mean that you’re doomed to relapse. You don’t have to lose your sobriety to save your life. There are steps you can take right now, without ever leaving home, to support your recovery.

The first step is to reach out remotely to your support system. Call your sponsor on the phone. Hold a virtual AA or NA meeting using Zoom or Skype. Just a few minutes spent chatting online with people who are going through the same things as you can give you the perspective and the motivation to stay clean another day.

Take Care of Yourself and Your Environment

As you adjust to this new pandemic life, take a look at your environment. Try to spot potential triggers that might be harder to resist now that you’re spending so much more time at home.

Above all, don’t allow lockdown to become an excuse for not taking care of yourself or prioritizing your sobriety. Build a strong self-care routine into your life under quarantine and stick with it.

Make sure you’re getting enough exercise and sleep every day. Be careful not to get too lonely, lazy, or stressed. Set a goal for each day and work to achieve it, but also allow yourself time to simply feel unmotivated or just bad. It’s a pandemic. Give yourself a break without giving yourself “permission” to use.

Watch Out for Old Patterns

One of the greatest dangers of addiction is how insidious it can be. Now is the time to be particularly vigilant about your recovery. Watch closely for signs that you may be slipping back into the old habits, patterns, thoughts, and feelings that trigger your addiction.

If and when that happens, don’t be complacent, and don’t try to white-knuckle your way through it. Reach out for professional help. Find out about the many addiction recovery services now available online through your smartphone or computer.

The Takeaway

Living life under quarantine has gotten the best of us all at times. The pandemic is something few of us have ever even imagined, let alone tried to live through. But facing life while social distancing when you’re also battling to maintain your sobriety is a fight no one should have to face. Despite that, there is hope!

You can come through this pandemic safe, sober, and stronger than ever before, but it won’t just happen. Like everything worthwhile in life, you have to make it happen. That means ensuring that you set yourself up for success by creating an environment that is trigger-free. It also means keeping connected with your support system including transferring your group meetings online. Finally, it means recognizing the warning signs that you may be slipping and reaching out for help when you need it, even when that help is at a distance.

Disclaimer: This information is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on The Adios Barbie site. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.