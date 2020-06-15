How We Can Support Black Lives Now and Beyond

by Kacey Clark

Image courtesy of Shira Barzilay (@koketit)





I’m going to be honest. In the past when I’ve been invited to protests, asked to take a stand, or take action for Black Lives, I have often erred on the side of indifference. “That sounds great but…I’m not comfortable with that,” or “That sounds great but…I’m just too busy” or insert any other excuse that one makes when prioritizing habit over humanity and familiarity over change. I admit it: I talked about socio-political change more than I helped to facilitate it. I thought about acting more than I actually acted, and I dreamed about a future of equality,humanity, and harmony more than I participated in the creation of it. While I am not nor will I ever be a perfect ally, advocate, and activist, the difference between now and then is that now, I am willing to do the work, own my mistakes, and learn from them.

This isn’t due to my own personal convictions or self-proclaimed “wokeness.” The decision to actually align my actions with my values was ignited by the brave individuals directly affected by racism–the generous folx who told their stories, spoke their truths, and shared their lives living under systemic oppression. I’m so grateful for these Black voices and the allies fighting alongside them for racial justice. Both have inspired me to come to terms with my own white privilege, and also begin the journey of actively unlearning internalized systems of oppression and racial bias.

The most valuable things these individuals, groups, and organizations have given me are resources to learn. I cannot stress enough how important it is that white people like myself turn inward to examine our privilege and its impact while turning outward to listen to the lived experiences of BIPOC. And it is important for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, age, or walk of life, to continually fight for the rights of marginalized groups to live a life of justice, peace, and social equity.

Here are some resources for those of you who are taking the first steps on the journey of educating yourself about systemic racism/oppression and actively unlearning internalized biased or racist beliefs surrounding BIPOC. We are at a turning point as a nation and it’s time white people do the hard work required to be the informed and involved allies that BIPOC need fighting alongside them.

To educate yourself:

Instagram accounts/influencers:

Black Lives Matter @blklivesmatter

ACLU @aclu_nationwide

NAACP @naacp

Check Your Privilege @ckyourprivilege

Culture Strike @culturestrike

No White Saviors @nowhitesaviors

Rachel Cargle @rachel.cargle

Refinery29 Unbothered @r29unbothered

Danielle Coke @ohhappydani

Ava DuVernay @ava

Ijeoma Oluo @ijeomaoluo

Grassroots Law @grassrootslaw

8 Ball Community @8ballcommunity

Shifting the Culture @shiftingtheculture

Black Visions Collective @blackvisionscollective

Books:

Uprooting Racism: How White People Can Work for Racial Justice by Paul Kivel

Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence: Understanding and Facilitating Difficult Dialogues on Race by Derald Wing Sue

Towards the Other America: Anti-Racist Resources for White People Taking Action for Black Lives Matter by Chris Crass

We Have Not Been Moved: Resisting Racism and Militarism in 21st Century America Edited by Elizabeth Betita Martinez, Matt Meyer, Mandy Carter; Foreword by Cornel West; Afterword by Alice Walker and Sonia Sanchez

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander and Cornel West

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla Saad

Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism by bell hooks

Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership by Ed Gordon

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo

Walking With the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement by John Lewis

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays by Damon Young

Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

The Black and the Blue: A Cop Reveals the Crimes, Racism, and Injustice in America’s Law Enforcement by Matthew Horace and Ron Harris

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Shows and Documentaries:

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

The Hate U Give

When They See Us

Just Mercy

Selma

Whose Streets?

16 Shots

Fruitvale Station

Podcasts:

To get involved:

Non-profits/organizations (volunteer or donate)

***Also research organizations and non-profit in your community! Local organizations need all the help they can get through volunteering, activism, and donations***

If you are white or white-passing, remember your job is to be a white ally, not a white savior. Listen to the experiences, thoughts, and feelings of those who are directly affected by systemic racism, use every moment as a learning moment, and take responsibility for any missteps you may have in your unlearning of internalized racism while allowing yourself to grow and move forward.

If you are a person of color, share your experiences, use your voices, and utilize your talents–we need BIPOC representation in every facet of society. Share your experience and perspective of systemic racism with Adios Barbie, on your personal platforms, and with your friends and community. Black voices have been silenced for too long–it’s time to let them be heard.

My hope is that these resources give you a jumping off point from which to learn about systemic and institutionalized racism and give you some tools to start joining the fight. The next step is to keep learning, keep growing, with an open mind and open heart. Nothing changes if nothing changes, and that change starts with us.















