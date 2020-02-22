How to Tell if an Employer Really Values Diversity & Inclusion

Image courtesy of Upsplash



By Jori Hamilton

Every society is characterized by groups of the privileged, and also the marginalized, who often are unheard and unseen. Some of these include ethnic or racial minorities, people who live with disabilities, and women, just to mention a few. Ensuring equal access to opportunities is something everyone can lobby for, no matter who you are. One of the ways this is accomplished is by choosing to work in an organization that embraces diversity and inclusion.

Sometimes easier said than done, it isn’t always easy to tell whether a company is truly committed to diversity—some organizations look good on paper but aren’t upholding internally the necessary values and priorities to be inclusive. So, how are we able to tell whether a prospective or existing company is truly doing its part in creating an equitable and diverse culture?

If diversity is important, then you should know what to look out for, whether you’re at the application or interview stage. Read on for some examples of ways to tell if an employer or company upholds the values they purport.

Why Diversity and Inclusion Are Important to a Business

If you’re part of any marginalized group, you are no doubt fully aware of why a diverse and inclusive culture is invaluable to your work experience. Yet, businesses may be wondering what’s in it for them?

It’s easy: a diverse and inclusive business is a successful business. Studies show that when diversity is present and fostered, especially at the senior management level, profits rise and companies thrive. This is due to the ability to collaborate with a variety of people with different viewpoints and life experiences, allowing many perspectives and ideas to come to the table to arrive at the best results.

So, not only do you want to work for such a company for your own positive work experience, but you are more likely to have job stability and growth opportunities with a company that truly values what you have to offer.

Carry Out Basic Research

To gauge whether or not an organization is truly committed to these values, carry out your own investigative research. Take a look at the company’s website and look for information about their staff to see whether or not there is a good mix of people from diverse backgrounds. Reading their vision, mission statement, and company values can also tell you a great deal about how inclusive they are.

Aside from this, when applying for roles, fastidiously dissect the job description alongside others they may have advertised. This will give insight into their culture, values, and tone. It will also help if you look at their social media pages to see if they speak about building a diverse workplace.

Additionally, consider checking job sites such as Indeed and Glassdoor as people sometimes share reviews regarding their experiences working at various companies. Look through these reviews to see if you can get firsthand information about what it’s like to work for prospective organizations. For women, in particular, there’s a review site called InHerSight that has hundreds of thousands of women rated companies. Nevertheless, keep in mind that some of these reviews may be biased, so use your discretion.

Ask Questions About Workplace Culture

An interview is a great opportunity to learn more about your prospective employer. Most interviewers will give you the opportunity to ask questions, so use that time to probe. Prepare by writing down as many questions as you can think of about their workplace culture and how they ensure they accommodate the unique needs of their staff.

Asking questions that help you assess how the company deals with conflict and office politics is good place to start. Ask a range of questions from how decisions are made to how feedback is received and implemented, if at all. Some other option are to ask about what the day-to-day workplace environment, whether they offer flexible working arrangements for parents and how success is celebrated.

Consider being direct and ask what practices are in place to welcome and empower underrepresented individuals. If they’re reluctant to answer your questions, it could allude the fact that they’re not as committed to diversity as they seem. Ultimately, keep in mind that a more diverse business not only helps socio-economically excluded people, but results in greater productivity, innovation, and creativity. All qualities many of us want to see in our place of employment.

Be Sure Your Employer Accommodates People with Disabilities

As mentioned above, there are different types of individuals that are marginalized, including people with disabilities. They are sometimes overlooked and underrepresented in the workplace, so check to see if your employer has resources that cater to them.

In 2018, The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that the proportion of the population of disabled people who were employed was 19.1%. This suggests that employers still have a long way to go when it comes to inclusivity. The good news is that there are a plethora of resources available for people with disabilities whether one goes into formal employment or become entrepreneurs. Although job training and coaching is offered by local Independent Living Centers, employers must ensure they create conducive work environments.

A sign that a company accommodates people with disabilities would be them having things like ramps, handrails, and space for wheelchairs. It could also mean that they offer more flexible working hours as well as frequent breaks to meet their needs. Accessible bathroom stalls and parking spaces are other common signs of companies that have carefully thought about how to welcome and support disabled people.

Report Signs of Discrimination

Once you begin working at any organization, always look out for any evident signs of discrimination. By doing so, you’re holding the organization you work for accountable. This not only works in your favor if you’ve been treated unfairly, but it also gives others the courage to speak up if they’re being excluded in any way.

So, how do you identify discrimination in the workplace? Race-related microaggressions, biases, or stereotypes targeted at people of color or ethnic minorities could be deemed as signs of racial discrimination in the workplace. Observe how management deals with complaints that are brought forward and see whether or not they’re fairly resolved.

Aside from racial prejudice, you also want to be sure that women aren’t being discriminated against or sexually harassed. Sexual harassment includes subtle body-shaming comments or inappropriate jokes that make you feel uncomfortable. In addition to sexual harassment awareness, prevention, and policy, equality in the workplace between gender identities and sexes is another critical aspect of workplace inclusivity that shouldn’t be disregarded. Indicators that gender equity is a practice that a company is working towards include the presence of promotions and pay raises for women.

When discrimination is prevalent, it can be difficult to find professional satisfaction and grow. Our places of work must be where we’re able to use our skills and talents towards a unified mission and where we flourish as individuals and as a community in the process.