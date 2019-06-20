Veterans, LGBTQ+ and PTSD: Why They Are at a Higher Risk

By Jori Hamilton

This week we celebrate the fact that the house voted to block Trump’s transgender military ban. The discriminatory policy, which took effect in April, would require have mandated that transgender troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria to serve in their biological sex. The administration has proposed a plethora of additional discriminatory moves, despite previous strides towards to increase LGBTQ+ rights made during the Obama administration, including the legalization of gay marriage and the repeal of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT) policy in 2010. It’s no coincidence that discriminatory policies bolster LGBTQ+ hate crimes, which continue to rise in cities throughout the country.

In January 2019, President Trump’s proposed ban on transgender military personnel was backed up by the Supreme Court.

The transgender ban affected an estimated 15,500 Americans currently serving in the armed forces. Seventy thousand military members are gay, bisexual, or lesbian and those individuals also face a changing, less tolerant political climate that could affect their active duty status.

But ongoing discrimination and social stigma don’t end for the LGBTQ+ population once they leave the military. Studies show that veterans in the LGBTQ+ community face higher rates of both PTSD and suicide when compared to their heterosexual/cis-gender counterparts. While resources are available for struggling veterans within the community, many don’t seek the help or treatment they so desperately need.

This can be the case for a number of reasons. Often, veterans have to wait an exorbitant amount of time for appointments. Others have profoundly negative experiences when they seek counseling.

“I went in, being vulnerable and laying out my problems, and they were dismissive and condescended to me and treated me like I am some victim and were not getting to the bottom of the problem and essentially said ‘thanks for telling us,'” Thomas Burke Jr. a former member of the Military told CNN reporters.

Military Challenges in the LGBTQ+ Community

The high PTSD rates among LGBTQ+ veterans stem from several factors, including higher levels of trauma and adverse childhood experience (ACE) scores, which correlate being at higher risk of mental and physical conditions. As an active member of the military, however, not only does the LGBTQ+ community face the daily terror of active combat, they are at an increased risk for sexual assault while on active duty. Data indicates that over 1 in 4 of gay, lesbian, and bisexual troops experienced some form of sexual assault during their tour of duty. That’s almost twice the rate of sexual assault incidents reported within the heterosexual/cis-gender population.

Lesbians in particular are disproportionately affected by sexual assault, with over 57 % reporting incidents of abuse. These escalated numbers among the LGBTQ+ community equate to a greater chance that veterans will develop PTSD and/or depression later in life.

The U.S. military has a long history of turning a blind eye to sexual assault reports among cisgender/heterosexual and LGBTQ+ troops alike. In 2012, the documentary “The Invisible War” detailed the daily struggles of women in the armed forces.

In this film, numerous veterans came forward to discuss their experiences with isolation, harassment, and sexual assault during their service in the military. In the majority of cases, reports to superiors were ignored, or the victims themselves were threatened with disciplinary action if they pursued reporting their allegations. In light of the aforementioned statistics regarding sexual assault among LGBTQ+ troops, the “invisible war” continues into present day.

Resources for LGBTQ+ Veterans

Those who experience sexual assault in the military are more likely to go AWOL, rendering them ineligible for medical services through the Veterans Administration (VA). And many who do go on to finish their term of service—despite facing sexual or other forms of harassment—do not seek treatment after the fact.

LGBTQ+ veterans in particular are leery of seeking help from the VA, where they do not always feel comfortable disclosing their sexual orientation or gender identification in a homophobic and transphobic environment.

A VA LGBT Health Program was established in 2012, but many of the medical professionals within that program are under-qualified to deal with the unique challenges facing LGBTQ+ veterans. Military social workers are typically trained to assist with mental health counseling and therapy, advocacy, and resource navigation, helping veterans overcome any barriers to housing or employment. However, these professionals must also work to uncover issues that former soldiers may be unwilling to readily share, including sexual harassment and discrimination faced as a result of sexual orientation.

Despite barriers to adequate care, LGBTQ+ veterans have a number of resources at their disposal. As veterans often only hold a high school diploma and have little real-world job experience, it may be difficult to enter the civilian workforce. That difficulty can be compounded among veterans with PTSD. Fortunately, numerous organizations exist that are specific to veterans seeking employment. These resources can help with career counseling and skill building along with job placement and resume building.

Fostering Inclusivity in All Environments

As the war on transgender rights rages on in the military and across the country, it’s more important than ever to keep an overarching focus on inclusivity and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. For many in the community, the harassment they most likely faced while in the military is nothing new. Discrimination often starts at a young age, and LGBTQ+ students report being harassed in school at twice the rate of their non-LGBTQ+ peers, according Wake Forest University. This harassment can negatively impact an individual’s social and emotional development, as well as increase thoughts of self-harm or suicide. PTSD can also develop as a result of school-age discrimination and harassment.

Consequently, school counselors must step up and ensure that LGBTQ+ students feel safe as they go about their daily life. Counselors can create safe spaces for these students, where they can receive support from school officials as well as other students within the community. Encouraging students to be open about their feelings and sense of self at a young age can help those young people overcome challenges, advocate for themselves, and better equipped to cope with discrimination later in life.

The military can also do a better job when it comes to inclusivity. The repeal of DADT, which allowed LGBTQ+ soldiers to be openly out for the first time without repercussions, is just a small step in an environment that has a long history of discrimination and inequality.

During the time of DADT, more than 100,000 LGBTQ+ individuals received a less-than-honorable discharge from the U.S. military. Their dishonorable status proved to be a roadblock to everything from military benefits to civilian employment prospects. Today, transgender troops face the same consequences in the wake of Trump’s transgender ban. As more and more LGBTQ+ veterans and active military personnel share their stories of harassment, perhaps military officials will begin to recognize the need for widespread policy changes in order to keep troops safe from discrimination and a future PTSD diagnosis.