Meiosis: Poetry by Oumy Dembele

“Home is not where you live but where they understand you.”

-Christian Morgenstern

So

apparently

in Europe I’m too African

in Africa I’m too European

and in Canada I’m too French

I’m done.

How many years

have I lost

in a camouflage?

Trying to eclipse one side of myself

just to be told

that the other one is wrong?

I’m so stupid.

Self-love? Ruined.

Self-esteem? I’d like to see that.

You. Words. Irony. Jokes. Silences. Looks. Because.I.don’t.belong

It’s like seeking affection and never finding open arms, reaching out to your mum’s hand and

never grabbing it, wandering around the world, homeless, rejected by your own kind

Every-fucking-where.

With multiplying comes the division. It’s nature. Maybe that’s how things are supposed to be.

Maybe my home doesn’t exist.

Maybe my will is unrealistic.

Maybe my hope is a camouflage too.

To hide the ugly truth.