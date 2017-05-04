4 Problematic Trends I See on Body Positive Instagrams

By Suzannah Weiss; cross-posted with permission from Everyday Feminism

As an avid reader of women’s sites, I see a new headline literally every day that starts with “These Side-By-Side Photos” or “This Body-Positive Blogger” and has an Instagram post embedded. Heck, I’ve even written a couple of them.

But I also kind of cringe at them.

If it seems to you like all these viral Instagrams look the same, it’s not your imagination. They’re incredibly homogenous.

And if any of them leave you feeling less good about your body, that’s also not just you. Some of them aren’t even all that body-positive, and a lot contain mixed messages.

While I support these people and their efforts to promote body positivity, there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Here are some issues I’ve noticed with body-positive Instagrams – and how we can all do better.

1. Thin, White, Conventionally Attractive Women Are Getting the Most Attention

It’s pretty ironic that the faces of a movement based on accepting those who don’t meet society’s beauty standards are people who – well – meet society’s beauty standards.

That’s not to say others aren’t out there. Many fat people, people of color, and genderqueer people are working tirelessly to fight diet culture and inspire people to accept themselves. If you don’t know who I’m referring to, try checking out @tessholliday, @mynameisjessamyn, @gabifresh, @ihartericka, @isupersheng, and @itsmekellieb.

But scroll to the health pages of popular women’s sites, and it’s not so often you’ll see people like them.

Instead, you’ll find Instagrammers who are white, conventionally attractive, and thin or average size.

I don’t mean to imply that these people don’t have body image struggles or that they don’t deserve to love their bodies. Body positivity is for everyone, including thin and conventionally attractive people.

But the people who are hurt the most by body negativity – and therefore need body positivity the most – are weirdly invisible. And these people often offer a more radical version of body positivity, which could help us all.

Privileged people on body positive Instagrams have inspired a lot of people, and that’s great. I don’t want them to stop. I’d just like to be seeing a greater variety of people highlighted along with them.

To solve this problem, people on Instagram can make an effort to seek out (and re-gram) marginalized folks like the ones on this list and this list, and publications can also include them in their articles rather than drawing from the same accounts every time.

2. There Are Still Some Body-Negative Messages in There

A lot of body positivity online and offline sounds like “love yourself even if you haven’t met your fitness and beauty goals, but still strive toward those goals.”

Or worse, “Alter your body so that you’ll love it. Do it for yourself!”

But can you really accept your size but want to change it? I don’t think so. The very definition of accepting something is not wanting to change it.

So, it’s frustrating to see people talking about how your body’s not a problem and then telling you how to fix it.

Fitness blogger Anna Victoria, for example, recently posted a photo with her cellulite showing to normalize cellulite. “Stop thinking you’re the only one with cellulite and that it’s some kind of disease!” she wrote, which is so true: 90% of people who produce a lot of estrogen get it.

But she follows this up with:

“It’s not bad to want to reduce the sight of cellulite, just like it’s not bad to want to lose weight and feel more confident overall, but don’t set out to lose weight just to have less cellulite. It can be a cherry on top of all the other amazing benefits. If you ask me how to reduce the appearance of cellulite, my answer will be: healthy diet, regular exercise, and proper water intake – that’s it.”

So, in other words, it’s okay to have cellulite, but if you can get rid of it, great, and here’s how. The second part totally detracts from the first.

Many body-positive Instagrams are also punctuated with pictures of “healthy” low-calorie, low-fat, or low-carb meals or pictures documenting the Instagrammers’ progress in attaining the appearance they want.

Instagrams like these feed into a major myth diet culture teaches us: that you can love your body and change it – or even love it by changing it.

This can be especially harmful to people in eating disorder recovery who are trying so hard to avoid compromising with their eating disorders and reject all body-negative ideas.

If we really want to promote body positivity, we need to promote it without qualifiers or contradictions.

We need to declare that skin with cellulite is perfect, not suboptimal, but acceptable.

We need to proclaim that fat is beautiful, not just tolerable. Instead of documenting our habits as if we’ll love our bodies more once we lose weight, we need to acknowledge that all the self-love we can feel is available to us right now.

3. Those Photo Comparisons Have Some Negative Implications