5 Self-Care Strategies That Aren’t F*cking Mani Pedis

By Kate McCombs; cross-posted with permission from Continuum Collective.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been tired the last couple weeks. Like existentially tired. The current political climate is testing the limits of my emotional resources in ways that I haven’t quite experienced before. I find myself, more than ever, drawing on the practices that help me regroup and recharge so I can participate in life in the ways I want.

But self-care isn’t easy for many people. And the messages we get about it are often steeped in gender role essentialism and commercialistic intent. Since I talk a lot about self-care in my work teaching about empathy, many friends have come to me asking for advice on how to implement more of it in their lives.

People who are socialized as women can struggle with self-care because they have been taught their value is in caring for others, often to the detriment of their own wellbeing; they fight against the notion that self-care is at best indulgent and at worst deeply selfish. Those socialized as men are taught that self-care is weakness and shows they “can’t handle it.” But most of us realize, at least intellectually, that we must put on our own masks before helping others. Doing that is another matter.

I think it’s safe to say that all the people I know who have sustainable self-care systems in place have done a fair bit of work in deconstructing the gender role bullshit they’ve been assigned. When we create systems of self-care for ourselves, we are dismantling the facets of patriarchy that dictate that emotions are weak and tenderness is inferior.

But these systems aren’t built solely on the popular media’s portrayal of self-care: manicures, pedicures, and massage. In order to be sustainable, self-care systems need to be more than just a quick-release valve. They require scaffolding our lives so that when things get truly awful, we have the fortification to weather the shitstorm.

So how can we practice sustainable self-care? Here’s what I’ve learned that works for me.

1. I feel my feelings without judging them.

When I got better at giving myself space and permission to feel my feelings without judging them, everything in my life improved. This isn’t an exaggeration. I was expending so much energy judging myself for feeling the “wrong” thing or worrying about having the “wrong” reaction to something, that I’d end up getting emotionally stuck. It was exhausting and counterproductive.

When I got better at just feeling my emotions without the judgmental meta-feelings, I learned to move through my more challenging feelings much more efficiently. I also have a lot more joy now.

This kind of not-judging-your-feels thing is a kind of mindfulness practice. I’ve never found traditional meditation to be something I could really get into, but this practice works for me.

Several times a week, I lay down over a foam roller along my spine so I open my chest. Since I’m on the computer a lot, this chest-opening thing is great for relieving my tension (I think of it like self-care multi-tasking). Then I just think about what I’m feeling. If I notice judgment, I don’t judge that either – I just notice it and let it float past. It’s taken years of practice, but it’s become a mainstay of my overall wellness.

2. I have reflective self-care practices in addition to kind self-care practices.