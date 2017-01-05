5 Oppressive Tactics We Need to Stop Using in Our Anti-Oppression Work

This presidential election brought out a lot of hate from Americans. And I’m not only talking about conservatives.

I’ve heard liberals and conservatives alike talk about how uneducated the other side is, how “old” and out of touch they are, how “crazy” certain politicians are, and even how unattractive they are.

And I get it. When you’re working toward social justice, your priority isn’t to protect people who are already privileged.

But here’s the thing: When we use oppressive rhetoric against people in power, we tacitly condone its use against them and against more marginalized people.

Here are some ways I’ve noticed people further oppression when they try to combat it – and why there’s no room for them in any social justice movement.

1. Mocking the Oppressive Person’s Lack of Education

Since I’m a frequent target of anti-feminist Internet trolls, my friends and other supportive people will often remind me how wrong those trolls are. And I appreciate that a lot. But sometimes, even though it’s very tempting to join in, their criticisms are problematic.

“He can’t even spell,” some will say. Others point out that they have no idea what they’re talking about, citing a job primarily involving manual labor or an ostensible lack of college education.

The problem is, these are often the same people who believe in listening to the voices of people who lack access to education or jobs that are considered prestigious. And you can’t be against classism only when you agree with the person whose class puts them at a disadvantage.

Classism often comes up in critiques of American conservative values, with the redneck stereotype of southern farmers invoked.

The problem with discrediting people’s ideas due to their lack of formal education or their job is that it encourages us to ignore people who are disadvantaged in society, which only serves to keep oppressed people oppressed.

And particularly when spelling and grammar are criticized, we are privileging one upper-class, predominantly white form of English above others, which perpetuates race and class oppression.

We can say somebody has no idea what they’re talking about without attributing their lack of knowledge to their class.

2. Body-Shaming People We Disagree With

Remember that Trump statue that went up in NYC?

A lot of progressives thought it was funny to humiliate Trump by depicting his body as conventionally unattractive and implying he had a small penis after he suggested otherwise. Political cartoons that are critical of Trump almost always exaggerate his and his supporters’ size.

The problem is that, as with classism, we can’t be against body-shaming only when we like the people being body-shamed.

Was Trump’s talking about his penis size wrong on many levels? Yes. Do we have reason to depict him negatively? Of course.

However, criticizing him by depicting him as fat contributes to the view that being fat is bad. And giving him a small penis contributes to the view that large penises are superior and men should be stereotypically masculine.

Mocking micropenises is a form of violence against certain intersex people, transgender people, and other marginalized people who sometimes have them. The quip “He must just be overcompensating for a small penis” may be typically directed toward cis men, but it brings less privileged groups down with them.

You often hear people criticize the looks of their political or ideological opponents, and that’s just as ugly when it comes from the left as it is when it comes from the right.

3. Sex-Shaming Women We Disagree With

Speaking of bad reasons to criticize Trump, that scandal over Melania’s GQ photoshoot is another prime example.

As Zeba Blay points out in The Huffington Post, some people were contrasting her with the “classy” Michelle Obama. “They went from a Harvard graduate to a stripper,” someone tweeted (also invoking classism) after Trump won the election.

This feeds right into the virgin-whore dichotomy: Michelle dresses conservatively and is therefore “good”; Melania poses provocatively and is therefore “bad.”

If we really want to stand up for women and progressive values, we should be challenging the idea that what a woman does or doesn’t wear says something important about her, not comparing women based on how sexual they appear.

Posing nude for a photoshoot doesn’t set women back, but focusing on a woman’s looks or sexuality rather than what political skills she’ll contribute as First Lady does.

4. Using Ableist Language